The Cardinals will activate Hicks (neck) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Hicks is expected to make an one-inning appearance in relief behind starter Matthew Liberatore in Wednesday's regular-season finale in Pittsburgh, and assuming he checks out fine following the outing, the 26-year-old right-hander will likely have a spot on the Cardinals' roster for the wild-card round of the playoffs. Across 60.1 innings with St. Louis in 2022, Hicks has generated a 4.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 63:35 K:BB while collecting eight holds.