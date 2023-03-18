Hicks has allowed four earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings over six Grapefruit League appearances.

Hicks' strikeout potential remains enticing, but the overall results are not where they need to be to feel confident about his ability to fill a high-leverage role. With experience as a starter, there's always the option to stretch Hicks out for long-relief duties, but the right-hander has also had success in the past as a reliever. He's little more than a late-draft dart throw in fantasy given his skill set.