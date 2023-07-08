Hicks gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 3-0 win over the White Sox.

The right-hander continues to thrive since his move back into the closer role. Over his last nine appearances, Hicks has converted seven of eight save chances while posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings. Ryan Helsley (forearm) appears to be on track to return to the St. Louis bullpen before the end of July, but if Hicks keeps performing at this level, he could well retain at least a share of the team's ninth-inning duties -- although he could also find himself traded to a contender by then, before he reaches free agency next offseason.