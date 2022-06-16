Hicks (forearm) felt great after a 30-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and will likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis later this week, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Hicks has been on the shelf since May 26, but he's completed two bullpen sessions since Sunday. Denton adds that Hicks is likely to serve as a reliever during his rehab assignment, which would line him up to return to the big-league bullpen once he's activated from the injured list. If that's what happens, expect rookie Andre Pallante to maintain his place in the rotation until Steven Matz (shoulder) is able to return. Hicks logged a 5.02 ERA and 29:20 K:BB across 28.2 innings in nine appearances (seven starts) before he landed on the injured list, but he's previously served as a high-leverage reliever in the majors in past seasons.