Hicks earned a save against the Marlins on Monday, allowing three hits over one scoreless inning.

Hicks was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead and quickly surrendered a leadoff single. That was erased when Luis Arraez followed by grounding into a double play, but Hicks soon found himself in trouble again when each of the next two batters notched a hit off him. However, the righty reliever managed to recover and induced a groundout to close the contest. Hicks has yielded nine hits and two walks over his past 6.1 innings but has been able to record three saves in four chances while giving up just two earned runs across six appearances over that span.