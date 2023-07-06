Hicks (1-5) took the loss and a blown save Wednesday versus the Marlins, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning.

The Cardinals took the lead in the top of the ninth inning, but Hicks' own throwing error allowed the Marlins to score the winning run. Over his previous seven appearances, he'd given up just one run while striking out 10 across 7.2 innings, picking up five saves and a hold in the process. Hicks has generally been good since stepping into the closer role with Ryan Helsley (forearm) out. For the season, Hicks is at a 4.15 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 53:23 K:BB, five saves and six holds through 34.2 innings.