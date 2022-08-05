Hicks (3-5) earned the win in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. He allowed a run on a hit and two walks in one inning.

The Cubs tied the game at 2-2 against Hicks in the seventh inning, but Tyler O'Neill's three-run home run in the bottom of the frame put the Cardinals ahead again. In his last 5.1 innings, Hicks has surrendered seven runs on five hits, four walks and two hit batters. He had some initially promising results in early July after moving back to the bullpen, but his recent form is likely to keep him in a middle-relief role. For the season, the right-hander owns a 4.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 38:28 K:BB across 42 innings through 20 appearances (eight starts).