Hicks picked up the save in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Marlins. He struck out one over a perfect inning.

Hicks grabbed his sixth save of the campaign Thursday, each of which has come since No. 1 closer Ryan Helsley (forearm) was placed on the 15-day IL on June 12. Since Helsley's injury, Hicks has handled closing duties and owns a 2.00 ERA and a 12:2 K:BB through nine appearances (9.0 innings).