Hicks (forearm) allowed two hits in 1.2 scoreless innings Saturday versus the Phillies. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Hicks missed over a month with the forearm strain, and he returned in a multi-inning role. The hard-throwing right-hander appears set to remain in the bullpen for the rest of the season after beginning the year as a starter. He has a 4.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 29:20 K:BB across 10 appearances (seven starts). Hicks will have some time to acclimate himself to long relief again, but success in that role could he see him eventually joining the Cardinals' high-leverage mix since he has previous closing experience.