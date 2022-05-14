Hicks (1-3) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against San Francisco.

Hicks gave up an RBI single to Luis Gonzalez in the second inning followed by Mike Yastrzemski's two-run double in the third. It was the longest outing of Hicks' MLB career and the first time this season that he allowed more than two runs. His ERA is up to 4.15 with a 21:12 K:BB through 21.2 innings. Hicks is expected to face the Mets on the road next week.