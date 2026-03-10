The Cardinals could shift Rajcic to a full-time relief role after the hurler has shown an uptick in velocity out of the bullpen this spring, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Rajcic and the player development staff corrected a flaw in the pitcher's delivery at a minor-league camp after last season, as his plant foot had been leaking and not allowing him to quickly rotate his hips. The righty worked on the change over the offseason and has seen his velocity go from the low-90s to the mid-90s and peaking at 97 mph. All but one of Rajcic's appearances in the minors have come as a starting pitcher, but he really struggled after being promoted to Triple-A Memphis in 2025, posting a 6.40 ERA and 28:27 K:BB over 45 innings. A move to a relief role could give Rajcic a better chance to reach the big leagues.