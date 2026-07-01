Cardinals' Nelson Velazquez: Launches third homer

Velazquez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Velazquez put the Cardinals on the board with a solo homer off Martin Perez in the fourth inning. It was his third homer of the year. Since being recalled May 29, the slugger is batting .316 (12-for-38) while starting almost exclusively against southpaws. He is unlikely to earn every day at-bats, but the Cardinals should continue rotating him into the lineup in place of Alec Burleson, Lars Nootbaar or Nathan Church whenever they face a left-handed starter.