The Cardinals are expected to call up Raquet from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Raquet has produced a 4.05 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 13.1 innings in 11 appearances with Triple-A Memphis since being promoted from Double-A Springfield in late July. The 29-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut, but he could do so during the Cardinals' three-game series in Seattle that begins Monday.