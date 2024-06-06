Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

This was Arenado's third homer in his last seven games, doubling his total to six long balls on the year. He's gone 6-for-28 (.214) in that seven-game span as he continues to put it all together this season. The veteran third baseman is at a .252/.306/.376 slash line with 28 RBI, 23 runs scored, 10 doubles and no stolen bases through 58 contests in 2024, numbers far too similar to the down year he posted in the abbreviated 2020 campaign.