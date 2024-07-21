Gorman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 9-5 win over Atlanta in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Gorman sat out the matinee game, and he delivered in the nightcap with a go-ahead blast in the second inning. The homer was his first since July 2 and his 18th of the year, though he also struck out multiple times for the sixth time in seven games. Gorman's 37.9 percent strikeout rate continues to drag down the rest of his line -- he's slashing .207/.279/.420 with 18 homers, 49 RBI, 39 runs scored, six stolen bases and 13 doubles. Given his contact troubles, Gorman is likely to remain in a strong-side platoon role at second base, and he could begin to sit against some right-handers as well if he doesn't correct course.