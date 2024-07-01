Pages went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

Pages' playing time predictably took a nosedive when Willson Contreras returned from a forearm injury Monday. Pages went 12-for-50 (.240) in June, and if he continues to hit well in a backup role, he may stay on the major-league roster once Ivan Herrera (back) returns from the injured list. Pages is slashing .191/.260/.324 with two home runs, one stolen base, nine RBI and nine runs scored over 77 plate appearances.