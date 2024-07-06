Helsley (3-3) earned the win and blew a save against the Nationals on Friday, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk with no strikeouts over two innings.

Helsley was summoned to protect a 6-5 lead in the tenth inning but allowed the automatic runner to score. He was brought back out with another one-run lead in the eleventh and was able to secure the win in his first multi-inning effort of the season. On the year, the closer leads the league with 31 saves and owns a 2.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB over 41 innings.