Edman went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-0 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Edman was quite productive in the outing, plating a run with an infield single in the seventh inning and scoring following a double in the ninth. He also stole his third bag of the campaign, two of which have come in his past five contests. Edman's fantasy managers have to be pleased to see him running more -- after swiping 30-plus bases in each of his previous two campaigns, he began 2023 with just one steal over his first 19 contests.