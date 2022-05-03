Edman (hip) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Royals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Just as manager Oliver Marmol suggested was the case, the left hip flexor soreness that Edman experienced in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks was never a major concern, even though the 26-year-old was out of the lineup for Monday's 1-0 win over Kansas City. Edman's re-entry into the starting nine a day later implies that he was on the bench Monday mainly for precautionary purposes, so fantasy managers should bank on him playing in each of the Cardinals' remaining six games this week.