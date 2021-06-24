Edman is starting at second base and batting sixth in Thursday's game against the Pirates, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that he wanted to "shake things up" with the Cardinals' lineup Thursday, so Edman will move out of the leadoff spot for the first time this season despite going 6-for-15 with three runs, an RBI, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout across the last four games. His placement in the lineup going forward likely depends on how the Cardinals respond to the changes, but Dylan Carlson will lead off in Thursday's matchup.