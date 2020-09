Edman went 3-for-7 with a double, a run and an RBI during Tuesday's 16-2 win over the Reds.

The 25-year-old now has multiple hits in each of the past three games and is 15-for-43 (.349 average) over his past 10 contests. Edman has a .274/.343/.379 slash line with one homer, five doubles, 12 runs and 12 RBI in 25 games this season.