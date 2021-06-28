Edman isn't starting Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Edman had started in each of the last 10 games, but he went 0-for-12 with two strikeouts across his last three appearances. Edmundo Sosa will start at second base and bat eighth.
