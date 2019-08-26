Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Doubles, drives in two
Edman went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-4 win over Colorado.
The rookie utility man collected three multi-hit games during the Cardinals' four-game sweep of the Rockies. Edman owns a .749 OPS with 31 runs scored since being called up in early June.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Doubles, scores twice•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Heads to bench•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Launches fifth homer•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Sets table again in win•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Keeps raking with three-hit effort•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Laces three-bagger in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...