Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said Friday it's "doubtful" Edman (wrist) will be ready to play by Opening Day, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edman recently resumed playing catch and hitting off a tee but apparently isn't close to game ready as he returns from offseason wrist surgery. A stint on the injured list to begin the season seems likely, and it's now a question of how much time he'll miss.