Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Hitting leadoff Friday
Edman will play third base and hit leadoff in Friday's game against the Padres.
Edman will occupy Matt Carpenter's regular role for the second game in a row. It's not clear if something is ailing Carpenter or if he is simply getting a break, but regardless, Edman has been the beneficiary.
