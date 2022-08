Edman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Gorman and Paul DeJong will form the Cardinals' double-play tandem in the middle infield while Edman sits after starting the past three games. Edman last batted out of the leadoff spot July 27, and because he's slashed a lowly .224/.274/.328 in 18 games since, he'll likely continue to occupy a spot in the lower half of the St. Louis lineup when he starts.