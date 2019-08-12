Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Keeps raking with three-hit effort
Edman went 3-for-5 with two runs in a win over the Pirates on Sunday.
All three of Edman's hits were singles, but it was still another highly productive day for the rookie out of the leadoff spot. Edman now has three consecutive multi-hit tallies and a four-game hitting streak overall, a span during which he has a pair of doubles and a triple.
