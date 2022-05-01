Edman exited Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks due to tightness in his left hip flexor, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Edman singled in the bottom of the fifth inning but ran awkwardly to first base and was removed from the game shortly after. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't sound too concerned about the 26-year-old's injury, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.