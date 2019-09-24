Edman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three runs scored and a walk in the Cardinals' 9-7 victory over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Edman continues to swing a hot bat, launching his 11th homer of the season in the first inning off Alex Young as part of his seventh multi-hit effort in his last 10 games. The hot streak brings the 24-year-old's slash line up to a solid .298/.340/.500 slash line over 302 at-bats.