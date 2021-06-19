Edman is 1-for-8 with a double, a run and two strikeouts over his first pair of contests following a two-game absence due to torso tightness.

The talented outfielder may still be somewhat limited in his swing, although the two-bagger he laced off Atlanta's Max Fried on Friday, one of only three hits for the Cardinals, was encouraging. It bears mentioning Edman's struggles predate the injury as well, as he was only hitting .214 (12-for-56) with 12 strikeouts in the 12 contests before being sidelined.