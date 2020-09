Edman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during a 7-3 loss to the Twins in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He also found ways to be productive in the nightcap, going 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Edman's sixth-inning shot off Jose Berrios was his third homer of the year, but two of them have come in the last three days as he tries to re-discover last season's form in time for the Cards' stretch run.