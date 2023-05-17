Edman went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

After Tuesday's effort, Edman now has seven hits, five runs and two RBI over his last two games. Prior to May 15, he had just six hits over 11 games in May. Edman's two stolen bases were his first since April 27. He's combined for 62 steals over the last two seasons, so expectations are that his stolen bases will pick up as the year carries on. He's now slashing .275/.333/.473 with six homers, 17 RBI, 22 runs, five steals and an 11:21 BB:K over 146 plate appearances.