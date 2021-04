Valdez was traded from the Padres to the Cubs in exchange for right-hander James Norwood on Monday.

Valdez advanced to Double-A Amarillo in 2019 and posted a 4.23 ERA, 68:28 K:BB and 1.43 WHIP in 55.1 innings during 43 relief appearances. Valdez could advance to Triple-A in 2021, although it's not clear whether he'll be in line to make his major-league debut at some point during the season.