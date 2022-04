Nwogu is spending a few extra days in extended spring training before moving to High-A South Bend, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old outfielder struggled at Low-A last season, hitting .248/.344/.390 with 105 strikeouts in 94 games. According to Callis, Nwogu is healthy, so he may just be working on some things in a controlled environment before making his debut at High-A.