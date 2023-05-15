Thompson tossed two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts in Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Twins.

Thompson was one of seven Chicago players to take the mound Sunday, and he and Brandon Hughes, who retired a single batter, were the only ones to not get scored upon. Thompson has been good in relief this season with a 2.95 ERA across 21.1 innings. With Hayden Wesneski struggling some as the team's fifth starter, Thompson could be a candidate to start at some point after making 17 starts in 2022, though he'll stick in long relief for the time being.