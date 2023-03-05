The Cubs are building up Thompson slowly this spring as he adjusts to a new role as a reliever, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Thompson made his Cactus League debut Saturday and logged a scoreless inning with a strikeout. The team wanted to see how the righty responded to throwing bullpen sessions more frequently to begin spring training as they transition him into a relief role. Thompson made 17 starts and 12 relief appearances last season, recording a strong 3.76 ERA across 115 total innings. He figures to be a multi-inning bullpen option in 2023, though he's capable of making spot starts when needed.