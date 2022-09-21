The Cubs reinstated Thompson (back) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Reliever Jeremiah Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to clear a spot on the 28-man active roster for Thompson, who is expected to work out of the Cubs bullpen over the final two weeks of the season after making 17 starts prior to landing on the IL on Aug. 20. With a 3.97 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 104.1 innings this season, Thompson has likely done enough to put him in good position to open the 2023 campaign as a member of the rotation.