Thompson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 win over the Brewers, coughing up five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander is fading fast after putting up good results in the rotation earlier this summer. Thompson has failed to complete five innings in four of his last six starts, posting a rough 6.59 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB through 27.1 innings over that stretch, and his 2.6 HR/9 is a big reason why his numbers are regressing rapidly.