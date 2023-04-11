Thompson (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief and earned the win Monday against the Mariners. He walked two and struck out one.

Thompson battled his control a bit but was still able tot earn his first win of 2023 out of the bullpen, as Chicago squeaked out a 3-2 victory in 10 innings. The righty has been sharp, allowing just one earned run this year so far across 6.1 innings to go along with six strikeouts. Thompson made 17 starts for the Cubs in 2022, but it looks like he'll have to settle for being a relief weapon in 2023.