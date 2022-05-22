Thompson (4-0) earned the win during Sunday's 5-4 victory over Arizona, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts in three relief innings.

Thompson relieved starter Wade Miley in the seventh inning and let in the go-ahead run, but Chicago was able to rally in the bottom of the eighth to give the 27-year-old his fourth win. Thompson figures to keep a high-leverage bullpen role now that Chicago has five healthy starters and can still prove to be a valuable asset, though a 3.53 FIP suggests his 1.54 ERA will increase soon.