Thompson (back) completed a live batting practice session Tuesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Following the throwing session, Cubs manager David Ross reiterated that he wants to see the 27-year-old right-hander back on the mound this season, even though Thompson's 104.1 innings in 2022 have nearly doubled up his total from 2021. With that in mind, the Cubs are likely to keep a six-man rotation intact whenever Thompson and Justin Steele (back) are cleared to return from the 15-day injured list, and it's possible that both pitchers could have a turn or two skipped over the final month of the season. Before Thompson is activated, however, he'll likely first have to throw a simulated game or make a minor-league rehab start, which could happen as soon as this weekend.
