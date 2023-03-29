Thompson did not allow a run across seven Cactus League innings. He gave up two hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

Thompson looked good this spring as he geared up for a role in Chicago's bullpen this season. The righty made 17 starts for the Cubs in 2022, but the team will use him as a reliever after adding Jameson Taillon in the offseason and inserting Hayden Wesneski into the rotation to start the year as well. Thompson may pick up some spot starts here and there, though his fantasy value is limited for now in a long relief role.