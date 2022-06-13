Thompson (6-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks while failing to strike out a batter in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The Yankees' bats were hot throughout Sunday's matchup, as they combined to score 18 runs. Thompson was handed his second straight defeat during the blowout loss, and he's been charged with back-to-back losses after picking up four consecutive wins between late May and early June. The righty has posted a 3.67 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 49 innings over 14 appearances (six starts) to begin the season, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against Atlanta on Friday.