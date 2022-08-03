Thompson (8-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits across 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals. He walked two and struck out one.

Thompson allowed home runs to Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt was just generally ineffective on the road against St. Louis. The righty has now alternated good and bad starts his last four times out, though he's been mostly solid for the bulk of the year, as evidenced by his 3.48 ERA across 93 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next scheduled outing Sunday against the Marlins.