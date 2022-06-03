Thompson (6-0) allowed three runs on five hits across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Cardinals. He walked three and struck out three.

Thompson wasn't dominant, but he did enough to maintain his perfect record this year. It was only the righty's fourth start of the season, as two of his six wins so far came in relief. He should stick in the rotation for now, particularly with Wade Miley (shoulder) and Drew Smyly (oblique) both on the injured list. Thompson will carry a 1.99 ERA into his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Orioles.