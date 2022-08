Thompson was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with lower-back tightness, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

He gave up five earned runs in 3.2 innings Friday against the Brewers and was also chased early in his previous start against the Reds. However, Thompson had been quite effective for a stretch from mid-June until early-August, when he logged a 3.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 50 innings across nine starts. He is eligible to return Sept. 6.