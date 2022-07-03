Thompson registered a no-decision during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Boston, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings.

Thompson held Boston scoreless through three innings despite five baserunners with the help of two double plays but surrendered five more in the fourth along with two runs. The 27-year-old lasted fewer than five innings for the third time in six starts, and Thompson's ERA has spiked from 1.99 to 3.41 during the rough stretch. He's in for a tall test with a start against the Dodgers scheduled for next weekend.