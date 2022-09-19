Cubs manager David Ross said Monday that Thompson (back) will be activated from the 15-day injured list within the next couple of days and will be used out of the bullpen, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Since Thompson landed on the injured list Aug. 20 with lower-back tightness and didn't start his rehab assignment until this past weekend, he didn't have enough time to get stretched back out for a traditional starter's role. He's at least healthy now and will be able to finish the season on the field, with the Cubs likely to deploy him as a multi-inning arm out of the bullpen. In his lone rehab appearance at Triple-A Iowa, Thompson struck out four while allowing an earned run on one hit and one walk over 2.1 innings.