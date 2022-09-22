Thompson (10-5) pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Wednesday against the Marlins. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out six.

Thompson returned from the 15-day injured list Wednesday after missing nearly a month with lower-back tightness. The righty looked like he hadn't missed a beat, as he dazzled as a reliever. Thompson did make 17 starts for the Cubs this year, though he'll now finish the season in this bullpen role before potentially re-entering the rotation in 2023. He currently has a 3.86 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 107.1 innings this year.