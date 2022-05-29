Thompson (5-0) earned the win over the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out four.

As has been the case throughout the season so far, Thompson was stingy on the mound against the Cubs' crosstown rivals, allowing only one run over five frames. The right-hander has started in only three of his 11 appearances, but he's logged at least 2.2 innings in every outing and has yet to allow more than two earned runs. In addition to a perfect 5-0 record, Thompson has posted a 1.58 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 40 innings.